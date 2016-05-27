US

It's Fleet Week -- this is why US aircraft carriers are a force to be reckoned with

Eames Yates, Jeremy Bender

US aircraft carriers are multibillion-dollar machines that house thousands of service members at any given time.

In honour of Fleet Week, which begins this weekend in New York, we’re taking a special look at American aircraft carriers and what makes them a force to be reckoned with on a global scale.

Produced by Eames Yates. Original reporting by Jeremy Bender

