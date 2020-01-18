Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln shatters US Navy's record for longest post-Cold War deployment with 10-month around-the-world tour

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley/Released The sun sets as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is anchored off the coast of Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

As of Friday, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been deployed for 291 days, making its nearly 10-month deployment the longest ship deployment since the end of the Cold War.

The previous record, set by the Lincoln during a July 2002 – May 2003 deployment in the run-up to the Iraq invasion, was 290 days.

During the course of the most recent deployment, the Lincoln shattered that record, sailed around the world, and sent warnings to both Russia and Iran.

The Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has broken the record for the longest post-Cold War deployment.

CVN-72 has been deployed for more than 290 days, the record this ship set nearly two decades ago. During its 10-month deployment, this flattop has sailed around the entire world, conducted operations with allies and partners, and even challenged two adversarial powers.

When the Lincoln left Norfolk, Va. on April 1, 2019, she was expected to deploy for seven months.The flattop deployed with Carrier Air Wing 7, cruiser Leyte Gulf, and destroyers Mason, Bainbridge and Nitze, a force of more than 6,000 people.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Pearson/Released The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), left, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, and the Alvaro de Bazan-class frigate ESPS Méndez Núñez (F 104) transit the Strait of Gibraltar, entering the Mediterranean Sea as it continues operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility.

Shortly after the deployment began, the powerful armada sailed through the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean, at one point sending a message to Russia in joint operations with the USS John C. Stennis.

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt The Abraham Lincoln and John C. Stennis carrier strike groups conducted carrier strike force operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

On May 5, 2019, plans unexpectedly changed. The Trump administration ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln to the Middle East to send an “unmistakable message” to Iran.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dan Snow/Released The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Suez Canal.

Tensions between the US and Iran have sharply increased over the past year, with the two countries occasionally exchanging fire and inching dangerously close to war.

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and part of the Bomber Task Force deployed to the region, conduct joint exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The Lincoln did not leave the Middle East for seven months — which had been the expected length of the entire deployment. In December, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, which suffered an electrical malfunction that forced an extension of the Lincoln’s deployment, arrived in the region, allowing CVN-72 to start making its way toward its new home port in San Diego, Calif.

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/U.S. Navy via AP The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defence destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf.

CVN-72’s extra-long deployment was extended a total of four times. “This certainly was outside what anybody would characterise as a normal” deployment, Capt. Walter Slaughter, the Lincoln’s commanding officer, told Military.com. “There were extraordinary circumstances.”

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Michael Singley/Released Capt. Walter M. Slaughter, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), speaks on the flight deck.

Families of crew members, some of which moved across the country when the ship changed ports, have criticised the extended deployment.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja B. Jackson A woman waves an American flag as CVN-72 arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam.

“That’s sometimes how it goes,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said Wednesday. “I don’t make any apologies for that,” he added, saying that if he had a better solution, he would have offered it.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kory Alsberry A Sailor assigned to a Mark VI Patrol Boat attached to Commander, Task Force 56 participates in a high value asset (HVA) escort transit of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) after a port visit in Manama, Bahrain, Dec. 2

The previous record for the longest post-Cold War deployment was set by the Lincoln on May 6, 2003, when this flattop finally returned to its home port after a 290-day deployment that began on July 20, 2002. That extended deployment supported the US’s invasion of Iraq that began on March 20, 2003.

U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class Michael B. W. Watkins The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) returns home on May 6, 2003 from nearly a ten-month deployment in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

