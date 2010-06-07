U.S. Air Force: Here Are The Threats That We're Really Worried About

The U.S. Air Force prepared a threat guide to the top worries world wide in 2009, according to a leaked presentation at Public Intelligence. That purported USAF guide provides an excellent view into what the U.S. military may be preparing for.



The focus of the presentation is on terrorism, but also the rogue states of North Korea and Iran that have dominated headlines in recent weeks.

