US Air Force Jet Crashes In English Countryside

US Air Force This is not the F-15 that crashed.

A US Air Force F15D crashed in the English countryside on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, the US Air Force has identified the downed aircraft as an F15D belonging to the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

The BBC is reporting the pilot ejected before the crash and has sustained only minor injuries. Locals have taken to Twitter with photos of the wreckage, which is in the middle of a field near the town of Weston Hills in Lincolnshire.

