The US Air Force’s F-22 Raptor has been described as “the most lethal fighter aircraft in the world,” but until recently was used primarily as a body guard for other aircrafts. The F-22 has seen combat starting only this past year.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.