The US Air Force squeezed 13 F-22s into a NASA hangar to protect them from Hurricane Hermine

As Hurricane Hermine passed through Florida last week and moved northward, Langley Air Force Base in Virginia was faced with the problem of protecting its F-22 Raptors.
Costing about $140 million a pop, not including development costs, the stealth aircraft became vulnerable to the elements as Virginia declared a state of emergency.
That’s when the Air Force reached out to NASA’s Langley Research Center nearby.
With 85,200 square feet of space in their hangar, NASA’s Category 2 hurricane-rated facility seemed like the ideal location to hold 13 F-22s. After it was all said and done, 22 aircraft, including a massive C-130, was squeezed into the hangar.
The Air Force even showed their gratitude with the following tweet:
Thanks @NASA for helping us get ready for #hurricanehermine #NASALangley #F22 pic.twitter.com/eHGfElGejn
— Commander, 1 FW (@1fw_cc) September 2, 2016
