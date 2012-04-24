This Is How You Know The US Is Getting Screwed By The New Afghan Deal

The New York Times reports that a long term “partnership agreement” has been reached between US and Afghanistan negotiators.



“The document finalised today provides a strong foundation for the security of Afghanistan, the region and the world, and is a document for the development of the region,” said Rangin Dadfar Spanta, the Afghan national security adviser, in a statement released by President Hamid Karzai’s office.

The United States ambassador, Ryan C. Crocker, speaking on Sunday to Afghanistan’s national security council, said the agreement meant that the United States was committed to helping Afghanistan as “a unified, democratic, stable and secure state,” the statement said.

Funny thing, though, there were no details released on the agreement. It seems to me that if this agreement is so good, both sides would rush the details out to the rest of us so we can agree that it’s “a strong foundation” or something.

Not releasing the details of this agreement tells me that it’s not as good for the US as everyone wants us to think. First they release the news that there’s an agreement, and then the details leak out slowly in dribs and drabs while everyone is still intoxicated that an agreement was reached, and no one is paying attention any more.

“The Iranians don’t like it because it shows the U.S. is going to be here for a long time,” said a European diplomat here, who noted that the Taliban would not like it for the same reason. “This is important because they cannot tell their soldiers now just to sit it out and wait for 2014,” the diplomat said.

Yeah, because the Taliban have been waiting for the US to leave for almost eleven years now and they can’t stick it out for another 18 months. If Islam is anything it’s patient.

Of course, the Taliban issued a statement condemning the agreement. if the agreement announced that we’d pulling out tomorrow, the Taliban would complain that we didn’t leave yesterday.

The Times also reports that we’ll be putting $2.7 billion or more every year into Karzai’s retirement fund, and we’re begging other NATO countries for contributions to that figure. Yeah, I can just sense that we can depend on our NATO allies to help Karzai weather his twilight years.

The Associated Press reports:

White House National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor said President Obama expects to sign the document before a NATO summit in Chicago next month, meeting the deadline set by the two sides.

So we probably won’t be hearing any details on the agreement until after next month so no one can try to influence him to not sign it with actual facts. But then he has to get advice and consent from the Senate.

