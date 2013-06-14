Russian Lawmaker Accuses US Of Fabricating Chemical Weapons Evidence To Justify Intervention In Syria

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad (R) shakes hands Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before a meeting in Damascus March 20, 2008.

A senior Russian lawmaker and Syria’s government are accusing the U.s. of fabricating evidence of chemical weapons use by the regime of Bashar al-Assad to justify intervention in the 27 month-old civil war.



On Thursday a U.S. official said that President Barack Obama has authorised sending U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels for the first time in light of the chemical weapons confirmation.

“Information about the use by Assad of chemical weapons has been fabricated in the same place as the lies about (Saddam) Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction,” Alexei Pushkov, head of the foreign policy committee in the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, reportedly said on Twitter. “Obama is taking the same path as George Bush.”

A statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry in Damascus reportedly said that the U.S. statements are “full of lies” and America is resorting to “cheap tactics” to justify Obama’s decision to arm the rebels.

That being said, it’s clear that chemical weapons have been used in the conflict.

On December 23 there were multiple reports the Homs attack, and doctors belonging to Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) subsequently corroborated the claims when they described a “probable” use of what chemical specialists refer to as Agent-15 (known as BZ to NATO).

And on March 19 two separate chemical weapons attacks occurred — one outside of Aleppo and the other outside of Damascus. At the time experts doubt that Syrian rebels had the capability of firing a homemade rocket 20 miles (as the government claimed) or deliver enough pungent gas to hurt that many people.

On the other hand, Syria and Russia do have a right to be sceptical after the WMD debacle in Iraq.

C.J. Chivers of The New York Times, who has been reporting from northwestern Syria, had this to say:

3. USG has oversold/outright fabricated rationales for past mil escalations & wars. so: if evidence is solid, show it http://t.co/eqpdzmfPGd — C.J. Chivers (@cjchivers) June 13, 2013

It’s unclear what the international response will be as the West has become increasingly concerned about the rise of al-Qaeda-linked Syrian rebels.

On Thursday The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. proposal to arm rebels included a limited no-fly zone inside Syria that would be enforced from Jordanian territory to protect Syrian refugees and rebels who train there.

