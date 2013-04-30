REPORT: American 747 Cargo Jet Crashes In Afghanistan, Killing 8

A 747-400 cargo jet crashed this afternoon shortly after taking off from Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.



A local police chief reported all eight crew members on board were killed, according to Aviation Safety Network.

The jet was operated by National Air Cargo, a shipping airline based in Orlando.

The Aviation Herald reported that the Boeing 747 may have stalled at 1,200 feet due to a shifting load.

Twitter user Albert, Ramirez tweeted a photo of the black smoke coming from the wreckage, and described the crash:

Eye witnesses said, on climb out, the aircraft pitched nose up and rolled right into a nose dive. The cross winds were around 35 knots. — ALBERT, RAMIREZ (@RAM4REZ) April 29, 2013

Here’s the photo:

National air cargo just lost a 747 cargo aircraft out here in bagram Afghanistan……no survivors. twitter.com/RAM4REZ/status… — ALBERT, RAMIREZ (@RAM4REZ) April 29, 2013

The aircraft was owned by Wells Fargo Bank, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.