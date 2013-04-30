REPORT: American 747 Cargo Jet Crashes In Afghanistan, Killing 8

Alex Davies

A 747-400 cargo jet crashed this afternoon shortly after taking off from Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

A local police chief reported all eight crew members on board were killed, according to Aviation Safety Network.

The jet was operated by National Air Cargo, a shipping airline based in Orlando.

The Aviation Herald reported that the Boeing 747 may have stalled at 1,200 feet due to a shifting load.

Twitter user Albert, Ramirez tweeted a photo of the black smoke coming from the wreckage, and described the crash:

Here’s the photo:

The aircraft was owned by Wells Fargo Bank, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

