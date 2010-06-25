Here's Why The U.S. Has A Great Chance To Make It To The Semi-Finals

The U.S. Men’s national team impressed yesterday in their last gasp winner over Algeria. That winner, by Landon Donovan, put the U.S. team top of the group and in a better position to advance to the 2010 World Cup semifinals.



The first match on that quest will be against Ghana Saturday June 26, at 2:30 PM.

Ghana have performed well thus far, but looked outclassed against Germany. This is definitely a match the U.S. can win, but it should certainly not be assumed.

If the U.S. beats Ghana, they will face the winner of Uruguay and South Korea. Yet again these are two sides the U.S. could beat even though both have looked strong thus far.

The U.S. could hardly ask for an easier path through to the semi-finals.

But that is where everything changes.

The U.S. is likely to have to face either the Netherlands or Brazil in that round. That will be an extremely difficult match up. The U.S. has lost to both recently:

To Brazil in the final of the Confederations Cup last summer, after going up 2-nil.

To the Netherlands in a friendly in March, 2-1.

The semi-finals, however, do seem within reach.

