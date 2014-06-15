Why Uruguay's World Cup Uniforms Are Ridiculously Tight

Uruguay’s World Cup kit is made of a skin-tight fabric that shows every vein and muscle on a player’s body.

We’ve seen tight uniforms from Puma — which sponsors Uruguay, Italy, and some other national teams — at previous World Cups. But this takes it to a new level.

It leaves nothing to the imagination:

It seems like it would be incredibly uncomfortable, especially in the heat, but the tight design actually serves a function, according to Puma.

There is a type of compression tape stitched into the shirt that stimulates specific muscles during the game, kind of like the tape you see volleyball players use at the Olympics.

The company explained it in a press release:

“The ACTV tape is strategically placed within the garment to provide micro-massages on the skin, working with the human body to help maximise performance and provide players with a faster, more effective energy supply to the active muscles. This combined with the underarm mesh inserts for increased breathability and freedom of movement, will help Uruguay have a competitive advantage at this year’s World Cup.”

It may show every player’s nipples, but it has a purpose.

