LIVE WORLD CUP VIDEO: Uruguay Vs. France

Right now, Uruguay is playing France in the World Cup. We told you earlier how you can watch live online, but here’s a quick brief before the second half begins.



1. ESPN3.com – If you have access to this service, this is undoubtedly your best bet.

2. Univision – If you don’t have access to ESPN3, and don’t mind commentary in Spanish, this will work for you any where in the United States. (That’s right, every game, live online, for free.)

Watch the Univision feed >

