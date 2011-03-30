Finding Out What The World Thinks: Yes/No/Don't Care

Photo: api.ning.com

The Urtak Project’s declared mission is to find out what the world is thinking and to share that knowledge with the world.A grand vision to have and Urtak is well on the way to realising it, having recently passed their 10,000,000th response milestone, after over 50,000 questions asked.



Two Harvard Alumni, who were roommates at Mather House, founded Urtak a year after graduation in 2008. Aaron Gibraltar (CTO), a physics major with a penchant for squash and Marc Lizoain (CEO) a staunch Canadian who definitely doesn’t suffer from pogonophobia.

They work out of an office space in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The office is littered with books like “The Black Hole War” by Leonard Susskind, Fernand Braudel’s “The Perspective of the World” and “The Short Stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald.” Aaron types code at his desk whilst techno music blares from his headphones and Marc sits opposite, stroking his beard and purveying possible marketing strategies.

“Urtak” (an Icelandic word that means statistical sample) has come along way in three years. It took the New York startup 17 months to collect their first three million responses in July 2009 and their growth began to gather pace, in just 11 months they doubled their responses to 6 million. Their database recorded nine million responses in the next seven and a half months, three years to the month since the launch.

Questions on an Urtak come in the form of Yes/No/Don’t Care so that answering and making comparisons with other polls is straightforward. Urtak’s question-serving algorithm ensures that participants are asked high-quality questions, and also limits poll result manipulation.

10,000,000 responses is an impressive achievement and definitely shows that people care about the mission of this company. Urtak challenges traditional polls and surveys where results tend to be skewed when questions come from one source only. This is where Urtak enters with its collaborative web polls, the biggest leap forward in polling techniques since George Gallup first sent out his researchers to meet the people way back in 1936.

The world has moved on since Gallup asked his first question and ticked the box on the questionnaire. Now anyone can create an Urtak, and anyone who takes part can pitch in with his or her own questions as well, the crucial innovation that gives Urtak its edge.

Embedding an Urtak poll allows site owners to quickly gain information about their audience, with the added value of responses to questions posed by their users. All the information gathered in all the polls is publicly available for analysis and the searchable database of that information grows ever more extensive.

The Urtak Project and its 10,000,000 response highlight a continuing trend of growth and success in the New York tech startup scene. A sharp increase in seed investors and micro venture capitalists has come as a direct result of innovative startups that are changing the world, just like Urtak.

So, I strongly urge all readers to create their own Urtak to find out what both their community and the world are thinking!

