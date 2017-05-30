An artist put a statue of a urinating dog next to 'Fearless Girl' in protest

People are still deeply unhappy about “Fearless Girl,” the sculpture that was installed near Wall Street to promote women in leadership and stare down “Charging Bull.”

The New York Post reported on Monday that sculptor Alex Gardega installed a small dog called “Pissing Pug” that aims at the left leg of “Fearless Girl.”

The sculpture doesn’t exactly look like a dog. But Gardega said that was intentional, to convey how “Fearless Girl” downgrades “Charging Bull,” the fixture that precedes both.

“Fearless Girl” was installed with a temporary permit on International Women’s Day by the mutual fund State Street Global Advisors as part of a campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards.

Arturo Di Modica, the creator of the “Charging Bull,” called it an advertising trick and appealed to New York City officials to remove the sculpture that stares at his own. He’s suing State Street for copyright infringement.

After a petition and lots of tourist selfies, the city extended its permit until 2018.

Gardega said his pug is not a statement against feminism, but is meant to show that “Fearless Girl” is disrespectful to the creator of “Charging Bull,” the Post reported.

“Charging Bull” was installed outside the New York Stock Exchange after the 1987 stock-market crash as a symbol of America’s resilience.

