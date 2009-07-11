Urbanspoon's iPhone Visitors Worth About 5 Cents Each Per Month

What’s an iPhone visitor worth to Urbanspoon, the restaurant guide service bought by IAC? About 5 cents per month, according to a presentation the company gave last night.

The upshot: That’s more than double what a Web visitor is worth to the company.

The company says it gets about $5,000 in monthly revenue per 100,000 mobile visitors — 99% of those from the iPhone. That’s about $0.05 per visitor. Meanwhile, it gets about $2,000 in monthly revenue per 100,000 Web visitors, or about $0.02 each.

The best growth driver: Appearing in an Apple TV commercial, which drove 300% growth in usage. (Via TechCrunch.)

Update: We got in touch with Urbanspoon and learned that these are monthly revenue figures. We’ve added text above to reflect that.

