UrbanSpoon iPhone App Gets 1 Million 'Shakes' A Day

We don’t agree with the New York Times‘ Damon Darlin, who writes this weekend that the digital age is “stamping out serendipity.”

There’s just as much fantastically random, neat stuff online as offline. If anything, there’s more, and it’s much easier to find.

But his essay includes a neat stat that shows off both peoples’ hunger for digital serendipity and Apple’s endlessly impressive, year-old iPhone app platform: iPhone and iPod touch owners “shake” IAC’s UrbanSpoon iPhone app about a million times a day.

(Shaking the app triggers the iPhone’s motion sensor, telling the app to deliver a random restaurant.)

