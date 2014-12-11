Diners Reveal The Best Dishes In America

The best dishes in America have finally been revealed by Urbanspoon users.

Spicy pastrami, simmering ramen, and maple bacon doughnuts are just some of the highlights from this culinary odyssey around the country.

Keep reading to see the best dishes that the US has to offer, as rated by UrbanSpoon users.

Best Sandwich: Katz’s Pastrami from Katz’s Delicatessen in New York, N.Y.

Flickr/Matthew Mendoza

Pastrami Sandwich

Katz Deli is still the best when it comes to the smoky, sweet taste of pastrami sandwich, according to diners.

Best Noodles: Ramen from Daikokuya in Los Angeles, Cali.

Diners can’t get enough of this ramen, made with made with Kurobuta pork with perfectly simmered broth.

Best Pizza: The Omni Pizza from 575 Pizzeria in Amarillo, Texas

Urbanspoon

The Omni Pizza.

Surprised the best-rated pizza is from Texas? Don’t be. The omni pizza from 575 Pizzeria has every topping you could ever want, including: pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and black olives.

Best Dessert: Bacon Maple Bar Doughnut from Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Ore.

This caloric overload is a yeast doughnut topped with maple flavored frosting and, of course, bacon.

Best Burger: The Company Burger from The Company Burger in New Orleans, La.

New Orlean’s The Company Burger makes the best burger, according to diners. Their eponymous burger has two patties with onions sandwiched in between, house made b&b pickles, and American cheese.

Best Dumpling: Dumplings from Gourmet Dumpling House in Boston, Mass.

Flickr/Jessica Spengler

Soup Dumplings

Diners loved the fresh dumplings from the Gourmet Dumpling House, which is consistently rated as one of the best Chinese restaurants in Boston.

Best Appetizer: Grilled Monterey Bay Calamari from Delfina in San Francisco, Cali.

Defina’s grilled calamari isn’t like your typical fried appetizer. Diners also enjoyed the warm white bean salad that came with it.

Overall Best Dish Of The Year: Boulevard restaurant’s Filet Mignon in San Francisco, Cali.

Boulevard wins the crown for best overall dish with their awesome take on the classic filet mignon dish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.