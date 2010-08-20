UrbanDaddy Is Your Friend On The Inside

UrbanDaddy is the kind of cultural concierge we could all use. Each day, you’ll receive a free email devoted to bringing you the latest scoop on the one thing you need to know in the world of nightlife, entertainment, food, style, and travel — whether it’s the latest rooftop cocktail lounge to grace your city or brilliant entertainment advice from supermodels.

They also get you little extras along the way, like invitations to some great underground parties, exclusive giveaways, and private sales with some of the coolest brands around. They call them Perks. You can call them just another way UrbanDaddy helps you live life even further on the inside.

They’ve currently got 13 editions — Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, DC, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Jetset (a weekly travel find), National (the best of the nation), and Ski & Board (for your wintry getaways).

Consider this your invitiation…



