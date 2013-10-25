Urban Outfitters Exacts Passive-Aggressive Revenge On Its Critics

Urban Outfitters won’t sell a book written by the authors of Gawker blog Jezebel.

The hipster retailer is “having the last laugh in a passive-aggressive battle with snark-blog Jezebel, after the website mocked the store’s cheesy faux-urban apparel,” The New York Daily News reports.

Despite the fact that many of its customers read the blog, Urban Outfitters refuses to carry “The Book of Jezebel: An Illustrated Encyclopedia of Lady Things,” sources told the paper’s [email protected] blog.

In the past, Jezebel has criticised Urban Outfitters’ business slowdown, bed bug problem, and “Navajo” clothing line.

“Their [feelings] have been hurt because of what has been written about them on the site,” one source told The Daily News. “The publisher was confident Urban Outfitters would carry it. It is a book their customers would buy.”

