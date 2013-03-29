These 4 Major Brands DON'T Want To Be Associated With The Gay Marriage Movement

Four major companies asked to distance themselves from the gay marriage campaign.



While many brands have publicized marriage equality movement, a Tumblr called Brand Equality” has added various company logos to the Human Rights Campaign’s viral red “equals sign” symbol.

Knowing that brands and their social media managers would take notice, Brand Equality notes that “Brands can choose to request [the image] removed, implying they do not support [gay marriage] Boo!”

Or, as Mashable calls it, “public shaming for brands.”

Four brands have been asked to be removed. Some are surprising, others expected. In the brands’ defence, it is possible that they don’t allow for their logos to be reproduced for legal, trademark or intellectual property reasons.

1. Exxon

Exxon is the first company to ever receive a negative score on Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality index. According to HRC, it is “the only U.S. employer that has ever rescinded both a non-discrimination policy covering sexual orientation and domestic partner benefits, and is the only Fortune 10 company that does not have a non-discrimination policy covering sexual orientation.”

Brand Equality2. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters made headlines for selling and then pulling “I support same sex marriage” tee-shirts in California. Its president and founder Richard Hayne also came under fire for donating $13,500 to Rick Santorum, who has said that homosexuality is “not healthy” for society.

Brand Equality3. Walmart

Although Walmart partnered with gay and lesbian groups in 2006, it changed its tune the next year. While individual stores were allowed to donate to gay groups, SVP of corporate communications Mona Williams said, “We are not currently planning corporate-level contributions to GLBT groups.”

According to Policymic, Jim Walton, the grandson of Walmart cofounder Sam Walton, donated $75,000 to the Family Council Action Committee’s 2008 push to ban adoption for gay couples.

Brand Equality4. Chick-fil-A

Perhaps the least surprising company to find on this list, Chick-fil-A went through a huge PR nightmare when president and COO Dan Cathy came out as vehemently against gay marriage this summer.

“I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about,” he told “The Ken Coleman Show.”

Brand Equality

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.