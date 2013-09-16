Urban Outfitters Is Using Customers' Social Media Pictures To Advertise Its Products [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Retailers like Urban Outfitters are increasingly using everyday customers in photos advertising their brands, as opposed to models. The companies find them by searing social media hashtags linked to various products.

360i is opening a Brazil office in anticipation of the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. The agency will work with Lov, a smaller agency also owned by Dentsu, in Sao Paulo.

Adweek takes a look at Time Inc.’s new digital video strategy.

Arnold chief commercial officer Dave Dugan has left the agency.

Dollar Shave Club will use NFL offensive linemen to promote its One Wipe Charlies, a line of flushable, wet toilet-paper wipes.

Grey New York added group creative directors Nick Pringle and Steve Wakelam from DDB Sydney. They’ll be working on the Fabreze, Ally, and P&G Global Corporate accounts.

Columbia Sportswear hired North to lead creative on its Fall 2014 ad campaign. Butler Shine Stern & Partners, Columbia’s lead agency since 2008, will continue to buy media for the brand.

Epsilon’s head of agency services, Zain Raj, is leaving the company to spend time with his family and work on his forthcoming book.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes are kicking of Hispanic Heritage Month with a one-hour primetime special commemorating the achievements of ESPN’s top 10 Hispanic athletes. The countdown will be sponsored by Jack Daniel’s and Gillette, which will invite fans to use social media to vote between the number one and number two athletes on the countdown.

