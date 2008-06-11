Urban Outfitters (URBN) Will Continue To Thrive Amid Recession

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is up over 15% year-to-date and Friedman Billings continues to love the company. After a meeting with management, FB is even more confident in URBN’s ability to get operating margins to 20% in the next few years. They see ample drivers to make this happen and have raised their target price to $38:



We credit the company’s vastly improved merchandise and dedication to improving execution as the two most important factors, explaining why the company continues to see strong business despite apparent macroeconomic weakness.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reiterated as OUTPERFORM, target price from $36 to $38.

See Also:

Urban Outfitters Still a Buy? Everyone Has An Opinion (URBN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.