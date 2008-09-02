Urban Outfitters (URBN) Still Bucking Recession, But For How Long?

Urban Outfitters (URBN), which has been described as selling “hip, kitschy, and ironic” clothes and merchandise, is proving one thing: great execution trumps a poor economy.



The stock has nearly doubled from one year ago and FBR analyst Adrienne Tennant sees no signs of this trend reversing:

more “lengthy lines and strong traffic”

traffic and conversion have been “pretty steady”

not as much business volatility from URBN during August

inventory levels are appropriate at both major concepts (Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie)

URBN hardly sells what could be called “discounted” products. At some point, we think the recession is going to have to catch up with the company and stock. Being “hip” or “in” is a risky thing to bank on long-term, especially with a squeeze on consumer spending.



FBR reiterates OUTPERFORM on Urban Outfitters (URBN), target $39.

See Also:

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Still Somehow Dodging Recession, Best Yet To Come (URBN)

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Will Continue To Thrive Amid Recession (URBN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.