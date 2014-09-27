Urban Outfitters Is About To Supersize Its Stores -- Here's What They Will Look Like

Urban Outfitters is planning to supersize its stores.
The company will open up to 50 Anthropolgie stores that are three times the size of its current stores, and also test the larger store size with its namesake and Free People brands, Bloomberg reports.
The larger stores are meant to serve as “lifestyle centres,” offering a wider array of merchandise than traditional stores as well as cafes and bookstores where customers can hang out.
The company’s research suggests that customers will spend an average two to three hours in the new store formats, as opposed to about one hour in the smaller stores, according to Bloomberg.
One of the company’s first “lifestyle centres” was opened recently under its namesake brand in New York City’s Herald Square.
The 57,000-square-foot store features a coffee shop, a hair salon, hundreds of vinyl records, and a Sephora-sized makeup shop, as well as fun gadgets like a “lensometer” that can scan a customer’s glasses and read their prescription.
Check out the new location to get an idea of what the larger format stores will look like.
But unlike most Urban Outfitters locations, here you can grab a cup of coffee and a bite to eat without ever having to leave the store.
The cafe belongs to Intelligentsia Coffee of Chicago. It takes up 900 square feet of space on the ground level. Marble coats the walls and coffee bar.
After checking out the coffee shop, customers can browse the store's photography section, which features an Instagram photo printing station.
Soon you'll hit the store's music department, which sells headphones, speakers, record players, and other sound equipment.
This section features more than 1,000 vinyl records curated by California-based record shop Amoeba Music.
The assortment includes more than 400 vintage vinyl titles that can only be found in this Urban Outfitters location.
After browsing records, shoppers can step into Hairroin Salon, which is based in Los Angeles, for a hair cut, blow dry, or an assortment of other services.
A 3,000-square-foot area devoted to Urban Outfitters' new fitness apparel brand, 'Without Walls,' is also on the first floor.
Urban Outfitters Chief Executive Officer Tedford Marlow calls the Herald Square store a 'cultured commerce and community project.' On a conference call in March, he said the store is meant to tell a story about the brand, which saw same-store sales drop 12% in the most recent quarter.
On the opposite end of the top floor, Urban Outfitters' typical selection of rugs, pillows, and couches are available in the home department.
Before leaving the store, customers can make quick bike repairs. The vending machine pictured sells bike parts and one of the green posts is an air pump, while the other features a half dozen bike tools.
