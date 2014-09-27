Urban Outfitters Is About To Supersize Its Stores -- Here's What They Will Look Like

Urban Outfitters is planning to supersize its stores.

The company will open up to 50 Anthropolgie stores that are three times the size of its current stores, and also test the larger store size with its namesake and Free People brands, Bloomberg reports.

The larger stores are meant to serve as “lifestyle centres,” offering a wider array of merchandise than traditional stores as well as cafes and bookstores where customers can hang out.

The company’s research suggests that customers will spend an average two to three hours in the new store formats, as opposed to about one hour in the smaller stores, according to Bloomberg.

One of the company’s first “lifestyle centres” was opened recently under its namesake brand in New York City’s Herald Square.

The 57,000-square-foot store features a coffee shop, a hair salon, hundreds of vinyl records, and a Sephora-sized makeup shop, as well as fun gadgets like a “lensometer” that can scan a customer’s glasses and read their prescription.

Check out the new location to get an idea of what the larger format stores will look like.

