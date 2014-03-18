Urban Outfitters Is Under Fire For Selling A T-Shirt Depicting 'Drunk' Jesus

Urban Outfitters is under fire for selling a t-shirt with a graphic depicting Jesus Christ holding up a beer mug with the caption “Jesus, I’m Drunk.”

The description for the $US24 shirt reads: “Throw some back with the holy man himself in this epic tee!”

The shirt is part of the retailer’s clothing line made specifically for St. Patrick’s Day, which also includes shirts that say “Kiss Me I’m A Wee Bit Irish.” Irish Central first reported on the shirt.

People have complained on social media that the shirt is offensive and insulting. We reached out to Urban Outfitters for comment and will update when we hear back.

