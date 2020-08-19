Urban Outfitters pulls USPS-themed products — including a $250 hoodie and a $125 T-shirt — after customers discover none of the proceeds supported the government agency

Urban Outfitters The $US250 USPS-themed sweatshirt formerly on the Urban Outfitters site.

Urban Outfitters pulled two US Postal Service-themed products from its website on Tuesday morning, after customers pointed out that the company was not donating any of the proceeds to the struggling government agency.

The sweatshirt and T-shirt retail for $US250 and $US125, respectively, and were made by streetwear company Anti Social Social Club.

“These products were designed, sold, and distributed by an independent vendor. They are being removed from the site,” Urban Outfitters said in a statement to Business Insider. “Any additional questions should be directed to the independent vendor.”

The items are the latest in a long history of controversial products for Urban Outfitters, including the 2012 “Jewish star” shirt and the infamous 2014 “Vintage Kent State Sweatshirt.”

On Tuesday morning, the retailer pulled two items from its site – a $US250 sweatshirt and a $US125 T-shirt – each emblazoned with the USPS logo and made by streetwear company Anti Social Social Club.

Before they were removed, the product pages made no mention of the ongoing plight of the USPS, which is swiftly running out of funding as a political battle intensifies over the future of the agency and its role in the upcoming presidential election.

The snafu comes after the USPS itself added several items to its online store in its quest to raise money – including a wildly popular long-sleeved croptop that almost instantly sold out. Beach towels, tote bags, T-shirts, wallets, and puzzles were among the other featured items.

The products also came on the heels of growing social media movements urging Americans to save the USPS through efforts like buying stamps and calling local officials.

Anti Social Social Club did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request to comment.

Urban Outfitters is no stranger to controversy. The brand has come under fire for a number of tone deaf and offensive products over the years, including the infamous 2014 “Vintage Kent State Sweatshirt” which several said evoked the 1970 shooting that killed unarmed students participating in a peaceful protest. In a 2012 incident, the company removed a shirt that drew ire for featuring what appeared to be a Jewish star used in Nazi Germany.

