Urban Outfitters is tumbling after a big earnings miss

Urban Outfitters shares were down as much as 11% in after-hours trading after the clothing retailer reported earnings below investors’ expectations.

The company reported first quarter earnings of $US0.25, below analysts’ estimates of $US0.30, according to Bloomberg.

The company posted record sales of $US739 million, but these still came in below expectations for $US757.58 million.

“I am pleased to announce record first quarter sales and positive Retail segment comparable net sales at each of our brands,” said CEO Richard Hayne in the release. “I believe our Retail segment comparable net sales growth is being driven by the success of our omni-channel strategy.”

During the quarter, the company opened seven new stores, and closed one Urban Outfitters store.

It said total inventories rose by $US49 million, or 14% year-over-year, as of April 30.

It’s been a rough quarter for retailers including Macy’s and JCPenney, which posted earnings below analyst expectations.

Urban Outfitters’ stock is up 16% year-to-date and 12% over the past 12 months.

NOW WATCH: 5 Ways Retailers Trick You Into Spending More Money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.