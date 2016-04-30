Urban Outfitters just pulled a shampoo referencing a notorious spot for suicide

Urban Outfitters has once again come under fire for selling an offensive product.

The company has pulled Anatomicals’ “Peachy Head” shampoo — which was sold at Urban Outfitters stores in the UK — following complaints about the product’s reference to suicide, Mashable reports.

“Peachy Head” was a pun on “Beachy Head,” which is a casual hairstyle, as well as the name of a cliffside in the UK that’s notorious for the number of suicides committed there.

The shampoo’s reference was hardly subtle. The bottle’s label said: “peach shampoo for suicidal hair” and “I never knew my once beautiful hair would actually commit suicide by tossing itself off dramatic white cliffs to the rocks below.”

People had been tweeting about the unsettling product for a while.

“The product has been on sale for a number of years without any complaints,” Anatomicals co-founder Paul Marshall told BuzzFeed.

The product has now been removed from stores.

“We’re probably not going to continue selling the product,” said Marshall to Buzzfeed. “That’s not to say that we’ve [bowed] down to a couple of people who have made comments that we don’t agree with. So we’re not bowing down to a nanny state, that’s for sure.”

“But we don’t wish to offend anyone, and that’s why we have removed it from sale,” he said to BuzzFeed, adding that his company does not make “light of suicide and, in particular, teen suicide.”

Urban Outfitters released a statement to Business Insider that reads as follows:

“Earlier this year, URBN became aware that ‘Shampoo for Suicidal Hair,’ a product manufactured by a UK company, Anatomicals, was offered for sale by Urban Outfitters in the UK. Although the product’s name is a humorous attempt to market a shampoo for hard-to-manage hair, we reevaluated and felt it was not appropriate and it was pulled from the Urban Outfitters website. Regrettably, some of the product was not pulled from our retail stores. We have instructed all of our UK stores to remove the product immediately.”

Urban Outfitters is no stranger to controversy.

Last year, Urban Outfitters came under fire after releasing a shirt that bore a striking similarity to apparel from the Holocaust. And before that, Urban Outfitters released a Kent State sweatshirt with blood splatterings, evoking the horrific Kent State shooting in 1970. That’s just the short list of gaffes that have sparked fury in customers.

