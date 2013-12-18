Urban Outfitters Pulls 'Lord Ganesh' Socks From Stores After Upsetting Hindus

Urban Outfitters pulled a pair of socks from stores this week because they offended Hindus.

The $US8 “Lord Ganesh” socks featuring the Hindu god were described by the fashion retailer as “awesome” and “exclusive,” Philly.com reports.

Rajan Zed, the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, blasted Urban Outfitters for selling the socks and called on the retailer to stop selling them.

“Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshiped in temples or home shrines and not to be wrapped around one’s foot,” Zed said in a statement.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles, according to the Universal Society of Hinduism.

The group said it recieved an email from Urban Outfitters spokeswoman Crystal Carroll on Monday that read: “We sincerely apologise if we offended the Hindu community and our customers.

“We appreciate Rajan Zed and the Universal Society of Hinduism for bringing this matter to our attention and for helping us understand the cultural and religious sensitivities this product carries,” the statement continues. “We will remove the Ganesh Socks immediately from our website and stores.”

The socks are no longer available on Urban Outfitters’ website. But the company is still offering a t-shirt and a sweatshirt featuring the god.

Here’s the $US44 sweatshirt:

