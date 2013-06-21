Urban Outfitters Pot T-Shirt Violates Logic

Ashley Lutz

An Urban Outfitters pot t-shirt violates one of the most basic rules in logic.

Reddit user devonbobevon pointed out the discrepancy for the shirt, posting a photo with the caption “Urban Outfitters’ blatant disregard of the Transitive Property.” 

Here’s the shirt in question: 

RedditThe problem, as the Reddit commenter pointed out, is that the shirt ignores the transitive property

Simply put, whenever A = B and B = C, then also A = C. 

Following that logic, the money should also equal the smiley face. 

