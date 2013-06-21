Urban Outfitters Pulls Pill Bottle Shot Glasses And Flasks After Uproar

Michael Thrasher
prescription pill shot glasses

Urban Outfitters has agreed to pull pill bottle shot glasses and flasks from its shelves.

A variety of legislators and anti-drug groups criticised the brand for allegedly promoting drug abuse, according to The Associated Press.

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear told the AP that he wrote a letter to the brand about the “abominable product line.”

“There’s nothing fashionable about prescription drug abuse, and selling teen-targeted items that glamorize prescription drugs is repulsive,” Beshear said. 

The Partnership at Drugfree.org also lobbied to get Urban Outfitters to stop selling the products. 

The brand’s coffee mug with a mock prescription label is still available on its website.

Urban Outfitters is known for igniting controversy. The brand has been criticised for a wide array of products in the past. 

