Urban Outfitters Still a Buy? Everyone Has An Opinion

After a fantastic Q1 in which specialty retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) beat analyst estimates and saw earnings surge 45%, analysts are torn between full-steam ahead and the “we told you so, now it’s fairly priced” line of reasoning.



Up, Up, and Away:

Thomas Weisel maintains OVERWEIGHT and believes URBN can beat estimates going forward.

Friedman Billings maintains an OUTPERFORM and still sees the stock as a TOP GROWTH PICK. They are worried in the short-term about the current macro environment, but advise to buy the stock on any temporary weakness anyway.

Cowen maintains an OUTPERFORM and see great upside to earnings given SG&A leverage and gross margin expansion.

We were right before, but now everyone knows that:

Stifel downgraded URBN from Buy to HOLD citing valuation and tougher comps ahead.

Lehman Brothers downgraded URBN from Overweight to EQUAL WEIGHT as they believe the story is playing out as expected and the stock is now where it should be.

So that and $4 will get you a cup of coffee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.