Urban Outfitters Sparks Twitter Firestorm Over Kent State Sweatshirt With 'Blood Splatters'

Dina Spector

Urban Outfitters is again facing public backlash for one of its clothing items after Buzzfeed pointed out that the retailer was selling a “Vintage Kent State Sweatshirt” with red splotches that are reminiscent of blood stains.

The sweatshirt is in poor taste as four unarmed college students were killed on May 4, 1970, by the Ohio National Guard during protests of the Vietnam war.

Urban Outfitters does this type of thing so frequently a cynic might conclude that it’s deliberate. It was recently chastised for selling a “drunk Jesus” T-shirt, a “depression” shirt, “Lord Ganesh” socks etc., etc.

Here’s a screenshot of the item, which is now sold out according to Buzzfeed.

Vintage Kent StateUrban Outfitters/Buzzfeed

And here are just a few of the disgusted reactions on Twitter.

