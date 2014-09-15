Urban Outfitters Sparks Twitter Firestorm Over Kent State Sweatshirt With 'Blood Splatters'

Urban Outfitters is again facing public backlash for one of its clothing items after Buzzfeed pointed out that the retailer was selling a “Vintage Kent State Sweatshirt” with red splotches that are reminiscent of blood stains.

The sweatshirt is in poor taste as four unarmed college students were killed on May 4, 1970, by the Ohio National Guard during protests of the Vietnam war.

Urban Outfitters does this type of thing so frequently a cynic might conclude that it’s deliberate. It was recently chastised for selling a “drunk Jesus” T-shirt, a “depression” shirt, “Lord Ganesh” socks etc., etc.

Here’s a screenshot of the item, which is now sold out according to Buzzfeed.

And here are just a few of the disgusted reactions on Twitter.

Urban Outfitters is selling what looks like a bloody Kent State sweatshirt, so distasteful http://t.co/l7XO0ruZJi pic.twitter.com/1sFa8HSziO

— Lainna Fader (@lainnafader) September 15, 2014

Urban Outfitters selling what looks like a blood-soaked Kent State sweatshirt http://t.co/aGgolT139Q via @sarahrich pic.twitter.com/WC6t3TlwWo

— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) September 15, 2014

A Kent State sweatshirt complete with blood spatter. Really classy, @UrbanOutfitters. http://t.co/gqBrrL6D07

— Julie Loeper (@JulieLoeper) September 15, 2014

