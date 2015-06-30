Customers are calling out Urban Outfitters for its exorbitant prices

Urban Outfitters’ high prices have ignited a fury on social media and sparked a viral, hilarious social media campaign with a trending hashtag.
The campaign began after one user posted a tweet questioning the retailer’s price of an $US8 single hairband, according to CNN Money.
This inspired another to create the hashtag ‘#UrbanOutfittersbelike‘ to mock the retailer’s tendency to market simple items with extravagant descriptions and high prices.
Urban Outfitters has always attached high prices to many of its products.
Its ‘Never Run Out Ponytail Holder Ball‘, which is literally a ball of 35 hair ties, retails for $US12 on the site. At CVS, one can buy a pack of ponytail holders for just $US2.99.
Humorous tweets with fictional descriptions of products spread around the platform. Check out some of the tweets featuring the hashtag:
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike Vintage Wood Grain Graphite Stick $US37.30 pic.twitter.com/9iGsicXpoF
— granny (@grannywinkle) June 28, 2015
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike vintage clear boho beanie $US49.95 pic.twitter.com/sBSHrQO9Pe
— Megan Marie (@meganthropy) June 27, 2015
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike classic weekender tote bag $US59.99 pic.twitter.com/rWWHajdpWw
— . (@GRANTGOGETS) June 26, 2015
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike Limited edition authentic artisan-made hair gathering circle $US19.99 pic.twitter.com/7FZBfUjREd
— Waner (@wanerliang) June 26, 2015
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike Vintage lunch box $US89.98 pic.twitter.com/8zRycqG6XY
— July 3rd (@DJKnowledge__) June 26, 2015
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike 6-piece designer food storage set (microwave safe) $US43.89 pic.twitter.com/8aTzvrDPba
— Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) June 26, 2015
#UrbanOutfittersBeLike pioneer khaki workout towel $US54.76 pic.twitter.com/ErEk8TihNx
— j o r d a n n (@Janaee03) June 26, 2015
This isn’t the first time the company has attracted negative attention over its products. It was recently in the news for selling a tapestry that resembled ‘Holocaust garb‘.
