Customers are calling out Urban Outfitters for its exorbitant prices

Urban Outfitters’ high prices have ignited a fury on social media and sparked a viral, hilarious social media campaign with a trending hashtag.

The campaign began after one user posted a tweet questioning the retailer’s price of an $US8 single hairband, according to CNN Money.

This inspired another to create the hashtag ‘#UrbanOutfittersbelike‘ to mock the retailer’s tendency to market simple items with extravagant descriptions and high prices.

Urban Outfitters has always attached high prices to many of its products.

Its ‘Never Run Out Ponytail Holder Ball‘, which is literally a ball of 35 hair ties, retails for $US12 on the site. At CVS, one can buy a pack of ponytail holders for just $US2.99.

Humorous tweets with fictional descriptions of products spread around the platform. Check out some of the tweets featuring the hashtag:

#UrbanOutfittersBeLike pioneer khaki workout towel $US54.76 pic.twitter.com/ErEk8TihNx

— j o r d a n n (@Janaee03) June 26, 2015

This isn’t the first time the company has attracted negative attention over its products. It was recently in the news for selling a tapestry that resembled ‘Holocaust garb‘.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.