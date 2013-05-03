Check Out Urban Outfitters' Tribute To The Fly Girls, Using Only White Models

Urban Outfitters is advertising a “Fly Girls” clothing line that’s intended as “a feminine nod to the queens of the early ’90s.”



Those queens, of course, were the Fly Girls dancers of In Living colour, the sketch comedy show that launched the careers of Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, and David Alan Grier. The Fly Girls specifically were early resume builders for Rosie Perez and Jennifer Lopez.

But here’s what Fly Girls look like according to UO:

As a reminder, here’s what the Fly Girls actually looked like back in the day:

This is the same Urban Outfitters that has previously sold items featuring a Holocaust pastiche, T-shirts that say the Irish drink too much, a shirt that implied Mexico was dirty, and “Navajo” designs for underwear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.