8 Bizarrely Expensive Items From Urban Outfitters' New Fitness Brand

Urban Outfitters is diving into the ultra-competitive market for fitness apparel with a new brand called “Without Walls.”

The brand brings Urban’s eccentric style to workout gear, with a plethora of crop tops, patterned running tights, and odd novelties.

The price range is slightly lower than Lululemon’s and roughly in line with Gap’s Athleta, with leggings and running tights going for between $US58 and $US88, shorts for $US34 to $US54 and windbreakers for $US124 to $US154. Buzzfeed’s Sapna Maheshwari first reported on the new brand.

While Urban Outfitters is smart to get into the rapidly expanding market for active apparel, some of its products appear to be more fashion-focused than functional, and the prices appear to be pretty steep.

For example, this “Performance Romper” is going for $US88.

This space-age backpack is going for $US308:

This rain poncho is one of Without Walls’ cheapest jackets, and it’s selling for $US124:

These men’s pants are going for nearly $US200 and they are described as “comfy enough to sleep in and awesome enough to wear all day,” making us question why they are included in the active wear line.

Here’s another $US198 pair from the same designer with “drawstrings at [the] ankle in case you hit high waters” and “front, side, and back pockets for whatever you need on the trail.”

There’s a wide range of crop tops, like this $US54 one, that Urban Outfitters recommends for hot yoga sessions.

We can’t figure out why this cotton and polyester sweatshirt is $US84.

And finally, a $US64 leather holster to carry a six-pack of beer on your bicycle. The brand is also selling a wine holder and Frisbee holder.

