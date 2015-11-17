Urban Outfitters is getting slammed

Urban Outfitters shares fell by as much as 7% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results.

The retailer reported net sales totaling $US825 million, missing Bloomberg’s consensus estimate for $US868.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $US0.42, matching estimates.

Earlier on Monday, Urban Outfitters announced it acquired a group of restaurants, including the fast-casual chain Pizzeria Vetri, from Philadelphia-based The Vetri Family.

Shares are down 35% year-to-date.

More to come, refresh this page for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.