Urban Outfitters is getting slammed

Urban Outfitters shares fell by as much as 7% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results.
The retailer reported net sales totaling $US825 million, missing Bloomberg’s consensus estimate for $US868.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $US0.42, matching estimates.
Earlier on Monday, Urban Outfitters announced it acquired a group of restaurants, including the fast-casual chain Pizzeria Vetri, from Philadelphia-based The Vetri Family.
Shares are down 35% year-to-date.
