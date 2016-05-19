Urban Outfitters is soaring after beating on sales

Urban Outfitters shares jumped by as much as 9% in after-hours trading after the company reported first-quarter sales that were better than forecast.

The retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, in line with expectations, and revenues totaling $763 million, topping expectations.

Analysts had estimated that the company earned revenues of $758.8 million according to Bloomberg.

Same-store sales were forecast to decline 0.5% across Urban Outfitters’ brands. But they rose 1%.

A drop in sales had been expected amid weakening demand for apparel. In the earnings statement, CEO Richard Hayne said apparel sales in fact underperformed.

Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl reported worse-than-expected results last week.

Urban Outfitters shares closed down 3% on Wednesday. Through the market close, they had climbed 8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.