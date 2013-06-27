Urban Outfitters Just Took 'Vintage' To A Ridiculous Extreme

Urban Outfitters draws in hipster customers with its vintage, ironic merchandise.



But a recent item on the retailer’s website isn’t just vintage: it’s useless.

Urban is selling a pack of seven Maxell Audio Cassette tapes for $10.

“Pack of standard cassettes perfect for your famous mixes, recording lectures, dictations – anything you want on tape,” the description reads.

If you do think that the tapes make the perfect vintage statement, you can get the same set on Amazon for cheaper.

