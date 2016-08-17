Urban Outfitters is surging after trouncing expectations for earnings and sales

Urban Outfitters shares jumped by nearly 9% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported earnings and sales that were better than analysts expected.

The apparel retailer said it earned $0.66 in adjusted earnings per share, on record revenue of $890.6 million.

Analysts had forecast adjusted EPS of $0.55 and revenue of $885.6 million, according to Bloomberg.

Comparable-store sales — at locations open for at least one year — rose 1%, beating the forecast for a decline by 1.2%.

“These results were driven by a positive Retail segment ‘comp’ and substantial improvement in merchandise margins,” said CEO Richard Hayne in the earnings statement.

Comp. store sales at Urban Outfitters branded stores jumped 5%. But they were flat at Free People stores (-3.6% expected,) and fell 3% at Anthropologie (-2.9% forecast).

The company’s expenses increased year-over-year during the quarter as it spent more on marketing and technology.

Urban Outfitters shares have gained 37% this year.

NOW WATCH: What abandoned Olympic venues from around the world look like today



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.