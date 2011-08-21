15-Year-Old's Parents Suing Urban Outfitters For $28 Million Over "Spread Eagle" T-Shirt

Photo: buzzfeed.com

15 years old is too young to drive a motorcycle.It is also too young to be straddling a motorcycle in a sexually suggestive pose on a t-shirt.



The parents of teen fashion model Hailey Clauson are suing Urban Outfitters, as well as photographer Jason Lee Parry, over a “blatantly salacious” t-shirt that features their daughter.

For $28 million.

According to the New York Post:

“The Manhattan federal court filing accuses photographer Jason Lee Parry of making “her crotch area the focal point of the image,” adding that he also styled it to show “what some observers believe to be pubic hair.”

Classy.

The court documents also claim that Parry agreed to not release the images after Clauson’s then-agent complained and accuses him of working with L.A. boutique Blood Is The New Black to sell t-shirts featuring the image.

Among the other retailers listed in the suit: Urban Outfitters and Brandy & Melville in New York City.

For his part, Parry insists that Clauson’s parents were present at the shoot and that the images were stolen from him.

A look at the t-shirt below.

In related news, the media’s depiction of women has turned pornographic in the last decade.

