Urban Meyer Resigning From Florida. Again.

Florida Gators head football coach Urban Meyer will reportedly resign today at 5:00 p.m. ET.Meyer said the same thing before last year’s bowl game (almost a year ago to the day), then took a “leave of absence” from the program after their Sugar Bowl appearance.



However, he returned to the team before spring practices and did not miss any games.

Health concerns have bothered Meyer since last fall and are most likely the reason behind his decision.

