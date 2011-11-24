ESPN Pulls Urban Meyer From The Ohio State-Michigan Broadcast

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ohio State is expected to announce Urban Meyer as their next head coach sometime next week.So it would have been a little awkward if Meyer was at this weekend’s Ohio State-Michigan game as a television analyst.



Well, now we don’t have to worry about the potential conflict of interest. Meyer’s usual television partners will call the game for ESPN. But Meyer will be at ESPN headquarters in Bristol. ESPN’s reasoning is questionable at best (via Matt Brooks of the Washington Post)…

We felt the studio in Bristol was the best place for him given the many storylines and top match-ups going on in college football this weekend,” ESPN said in a statement

Interestingly, Chris Speilman will still be in Ann Arbor for the broadcast even though he is reportedly being targeted by Meyer to be one of his assistants.

ESPN may not want to admit it, but this would seem to be further proof for the worst-kept secret in sports right now. Meyer will be the next head coach of the Buckeyes.

