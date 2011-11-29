DOCUMENTS! Here's Urban Meyer's Full Six-Year, $24-Million Contract With Ohio State

Ohio State published Urban Meyer’s shiny, new contract this afternoon.
Here are the highlights:
- It’s for six years, $24 million. The same $4 million/year that he received at Florida.
- He gets a salary bump of $450,000 in 2014, $750,000 in 2016, and $1.2 million in 2018.
- He gets a $100,000 bonus for reaching academic milestones.
- He gets a $250,000 bonus for appearing in the National Championship game.
That’s a lot of cash. Here’s the full document (via Ben Jones):
