DOCUMENTS! Here's Urban Meyer's Full Six-Year, $24-Million Contract With Ohio State

Ohio State published Urban Meyer’s shiny, new contract this afternoon.



Here are the highlights:

It’s for six years, $24 million. The same $4 million/year that he received at Florida.

He gets a salary bump of $450,000 in 2014, $750,000 in 2016, and $1.2 million in 2018.

He gets a $100,000 bonus for reaching academic milestones.

He gets a $250,000 bonus for appearing in the National Championship game.

That’s a lot of cash. Here’s the full document (via Ben Jones):

