Urban Meyer Once Offered LeBron A Football Scholarship To Notre Dame

LeBron James’ amazing football exploits while in high school have been well-documented over the years.But despite EVERYONE knowing he would eventually jump from high school to the NBA, instead of continuing his football prowess in college and the NFL, that didn’t stop college coaches from offering him a scholarship.



More specifically, that didn’t stop then Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer from offering standout Ohio sophomore wide receiver LeBron James a scholarship, according to The Palm Beach Post (via Larry Brown Sports).

So how good did Meyer think a 6-foot-8-ish, 230-pound LeBron was at football?

He offered one word: “Great.”

