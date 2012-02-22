Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer Is Escaping Florida And Selling His House For $1.7 Million

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.toddshealy.com
New Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is selling his Gainesville, Florida house for $1.7 million, Yahoo! Sports reports.The house has six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and an awesome glass-enclosed pool/bar area.
We’re guessing you don’t get to keep all the super-sweet Florida Gators memorabilia he has lying around.
