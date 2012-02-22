Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer Is Escaping Florida And Selling His House For $1.7 Million

Tony Manfred
urban meyer selling his gainesville house

New Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is selling his Gainesville, Florida house for $1.7 million, Yahoo! Sports reports.The house has six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and an awesome glass-enclosed pool/bar area.

We’re guessing you don’t get to keep all the super-sweet Florida Gators memorabilia he has lying around.

Nice curb appeal

The back deck

The pool area

The outdoor bar

Meyer's office

The man cave, featuring an enormous BCS rug

The kitchen

The breakfast nook

The den, with more UF swag

The family room

The master bedroom

The master bathroom

The dining room

Some more yard

