Urban Meyer Has Agreed To Be Next Coach At Ohio State

Photo: AP

rumours have been flying that Urban Meyer would be the next head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. And now it appears to be a done deal.Our sources have confirmed a report that Meyer has agreed in principle to be the next football coach at Ohio State. SportsByBrooks.com is reporting that the deal was reached earlier this week and Meyer is now forming a coaching staff.



Meyer has yet to sign the contract according to the report. Our sources have confirmed that an announcement will be made after the Ohio State-Michigan game.

SportsByBrooks.com reports that Ohio State also approached Jon Gruden, but that he was not interested. Gruden recently signed a 5-year extension to remain at ESPN as part of the Monday Night Football broadcast crew.

SportsByBrooks.com is also reporting that Meyer wants to add Chris Spielman and Kirk Herbstreit to his staff. Both are former Buckeyes and are currently working at ESPN.

[UPDATE] Urban Meyer appeared on ESPN this morning and denied the report. “I have not been offered any job,” said Meyer. “And I’ve certainly not accepted any job.”

