Urban Meyer Is Settling In Ohio Nicely With This Newly Purchased $1.45 Million Mansion

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer has found a new home just in time for spring practice.



The Buckeyes head man has bought a $1.45 million, 11,000 square foot home in Dublin, Ohio (via Dr. Saturday), just 13 miles north of the Ohio State campus.

The mansion includes seven bedrooms, an outdoor pool, and multiple living rooms. It’s located in a gated community and sits on the seventh green of a golf course.

There’s certainly ample space at the home to host the entire football team whenever Meyer wants to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.