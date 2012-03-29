Urban Meyer Is Settling In Ohio Nicely With This Newly Purchased $1.45 Million Mansion

Urban Meyer

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer has found a new home just in time for spring practice.

The Buckeyes head man has bought a $1.45 million, 11,000 square foot home in Dublin, Ohio (via Dr. Saturday), just 13 miles north of the Ohio State campus.

The mansion includes seven bedrooms, an outdoor pool, and multiple living rooms. It’s located in a gated community and sits on the seventh green of a golf course.

There’s certainly ample space at the home to host the entire football team whenever Meyer wants to.

Master bedroom

This may be one of the most spacious bathrooms we've ever seen

Pretty standard family room

High ceilings throughout

Living room with bay windows overlooking the yard

A very wide open kitchen perfect for hosting parties

Home office sure to have lots of Ohio State red real soon

A rec room with a spot for a pool table

Outdoor pool area

Yup, that's the golf course out back

Porch area to enjoy some summer barbecuing

