It's Official, Urban Meyer Takes Over Ohio State Less Than A Year After He Retired

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Less than a year after he retired from coaching, Urban Meyer is has agreed to become head coach of Ohio State, ESPN reports.The deal is rumoured to be for 7 years, $40 million.



That’s considerably more than the ~$4 million per year that he was making when he retired as Florida coach last December.

Meyer abruptly left Florida to spend more time with his family and deal with stress-related health issues.

But now he’s back.

Everyone is saying this is Meyer’s “dream job” — even though Meyer himself said Notre Dame was his dream job in 2008.

