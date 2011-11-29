It's Official, Urban Meyer Takes Over Ohio State Less Than A Year After He Retired

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Less than a year after he retired from coaching, Urban Meyer is has agreed to become head coach of Ohio State, ESPN reports.The deal is rumoured to be for 7 years, $40 million.
That’s considerably more than the ~$4 million per year that he was making when he retired as Florida coach last December.
Meyer abruptly left Florida to spend more time with his family and deal with stress-related health issues.
But now he’s back.
Everyone is saying this is Meyer’s “dream job” — even though Meyer himself said Notre Dame was his dream job in 2008.
