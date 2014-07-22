How Rooftop Farms Yield 20 Times More Produce Than Traditional Farms

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> As more and more people move into cities, the demand for access to fresher, more nutritious foods continues to rise. Brooklyn-based Gotham Greens builds greenhouses on urban rooftops. Inside the greenhouses, the company grows vegetables that don't have to make the long journey most food makes from rural farms to cities. In one location, the food only has to go as far as the Whole Foods directly below it. This high-tech solution, though costly and subject to space limitations, is one of many approaches to urban agriculture now being explored around the globe. And on a per-square-foot basis, its product yields could potentially eclipse those produced by traditional farming methods.

